Donald Trump Jr.'s Thanksgiving Conversation Starter Tips Spectacularly Backfire

Donald Trump Jr.’s Thanksgiving conversation starter tips were not to everyone’s taste.

On Wednesday night, the son of President Donald Trump used Twitter to list six economy-themed talking points for people to chew over with friends and family during the holiday meal:

Need something to discuss over #Thanksgiving dinner? Try this



Stock markets at all time highs

Lowest jobless claims since 73

6 TRILLION added to economy since Election

1.5M fewer people on food stamps

Consumer confidence through roof

Lowest Unemployment rate in 17 years #maga — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2017

But the tweet, in which Trump Jr. appeared to be crediting his father for America’s economy, didn’t provoke the kind of response that he was likely expecting.

Most respondents pointed out the same thing ― that it was his father’s predecessor, former President Barack Obama, who was probably more deserving of the plaudits.

Most of the replies went as follows:

What you’re seeing now is still from the Obama era — KAREN R SULEIMAN (@momul1) November 23, 2017

President Obama was the one who submitted and made the 2017 federal budget that we are still running on and using, and trump hasn’t gotten his new tax plan approved yet, so yeah Obama did help with this. — Jill Haus... (@JillianNoelle97) November 23, 2017

Thanks Obama! — Daniel Edelson (@DanielEdelson2) November 23, 2017

thankyou Obama — boxcar (@boxcar909) November 23, 2017

Thank you, President Obama! — Rose Nelson (@RoseNels1951) November 23, 2017

Thanks Obama! — RESIST (@american1969) November 23, 2017

Thank you Obama!! — Dumpster Jesus (@Tahatan_Ahote) November 23, 2017

Aw, no one wants to discuss Obama's legacy at #ThanksgivingDinner — MELANIA TRUMP (@MILANIATRUMP) November 23, 2017