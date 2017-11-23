POLITICS
11/23/2017 03:54 am ET Updated Nov 23, 2017

Donald Trump Jr.'s Thanksgiving Conversation Starter Tips Spectacularly Backfire

"Thanks Obama!"
By Lee Moran

Donald Trump Jr.’s Thanksgiving conversation starter tips were not to everyone’s taste.

On Wednesday night, the son of President Donald Trump used Twitter to list six economy-themed talking points for people to chew over with friends and family during the holiday meal:

But the tweet, in which Trump Jr. appeared to be crediting his father for America’s economy, didn’t provoke the kind of response that he was likely expecting.

Most respondents pointed out the same thing ― that it was his father’s predecessor, former President Barack Obama, who was probably more deserving of the plaudits.

Most of the replies went as follows:

