Twitter Users Needle Donald Trump Jr. For Telling People To Vote On The Wrong Day

Donald Trump Jr. wanted to inspire Republicans to vote on Election Day. Instead, he inspired Twitter users to ridicule him mercilessly.

On Wednesday, the president’s eldest son released a “get out the vote” video on Twitter with his girlfriend and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“In 7 DAYS we need every patriot to get to the polls and make their voice heard LOUD and CLEAR!” Trump Jr. tweeted.

There’s just one teensy-weensy little snag in that messaging: The election is actually on Tuesday, six days away. (The video itself correctly notes that Election Day is Nov. 6.)

In 7 DAYS we need every patriot to get to the polls and make their voice heard LOUD and CLEAR! #VoteRepublican @kimguilfoyle @AmericaFirstPol pic.twitter.com/mAlg8HbNMO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2018

Some people were very supportive of Trump’s tweet and expressed hope that the GOP faithful would follow it en masse.

That's right, Biff - please tell Republicans to vote in SEVEN days. 🤣 https://t.co/flWIs9hmTl — SaboCat (@MyCatsBidding) October 31, 2018

Yes, everyone, you heard @DonaldJTrumpJr!

In 7 DAYS, get out and vote Republican! 🤣🤣🤣



(But in 6 days, come out and vote for Democrats, since that's, you know, election day.) #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/JIXAxKfHxC — Holly Fιɢυeroα O'Reιlly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 31, 2018

Yes GOP MAKE SURE YOU GO VOTE IN 7 DAYS. Not 6. 7. Definitely 7. — Turd Ferguson (@Tvrd_F3rguson) October 31, 2018

At least one person appeared to sympathize with Trump Jr.

*6 days — Yitzy (@YitzyBergman) October 31, 2018