POLITICS
10/31/2018 02:25 pm ET

Twitter Users Needle Donald Trump Jr. For Telling People To Vote On The Wrong Day

The president’s son was trying to get Republicans to vote in the 2018 midterm elections.
headshot
By David Moye

Donald Trump Jr. wanted to inspire Republicans to vote on Election Day. Instead, he inspired Twitter users to ridicule him mercilessly.

On Wednesday, the president’s eldest son released a “get out the vote” video on Twitter with his girlfriend and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“In 7 DAYS we need every patriot to get to the polls and make their voice heard LOUD and CLEAR!” Trump Jr. tweeted.

There’s just one teensy-weensy little snag in that messaging: The election is actually on Tuesday, six days away. (The video itself correctly notes that Election Day is Nov. 6.)

Some people were very supportive of Trump’s tweet and expressed hope that the GOP faithful would follow it en masse.

At least one person appeared to sympathize with Trump Jr.

Raw Story notes that Donald Trump Jr. also messed up last year, when he told voters on Election Day to go vote “tomorrow.”

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Who Attended Donald Trump Jr.'s Meeting With Russians?
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Donald Trump Jr Election Day
Twitter Users Needle Donald Trump Jr. For Telling People To Vote On The Wrong Day
CONVERSATIONS