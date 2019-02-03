POLITICS

Twitter Responds To Donald Trump Jr. Ripping Media After Washington Post Super Bowl Ad

People were quick to remind him about Jamal Khashoggi, the reporter who was killed in Saudi Arabia last year.

Donald Trump Jr. lashed out on Twitter Sunday after The Washington Post aired a Super Bowl ad praising journalism, blasting the media’s “leftist BS” and suggesting journalists could save money by reporting the news “for a change.”

Twitter users were quick to remind Trump Jr. of the sacrifice made by journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed last year in Saudi Arabia. The CIA has said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the attack, which President Donald Trump has not acknowledged.

Others told the president’s son that a history of lies challenges his own family’s credibility. 

