Donald Trump Jr. Just Shared The Weirdest Picture Of His Dad

Twitter users are gleefully poking fun at Donald Trump Jr. after he posted a bizarre image of his father as a superhero online.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son shared this fake Time magazine cover to Instagram on Friday night:

A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Oct 20, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

It showed a bearded Trump wearing a Superman-style costume with the letter “T” instead of “S” emblazoned across his chest.

The post caught the attention of Twitter user @goldengateblond, who couldn’t quite believe her eyes:

what in the wide world of fuck is this pic.twitter.com/MGoe47dKZV — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 21, 2017

Her tweet went viral, and fellow Twitter users couldn’t help joining in.

Some referenced Time’s asking of the Trump Organization to remove fake covers of the magazine on display at the presidential family’s business properties. Others, meanwhile, called it a “fresh hell” and “disturbing.”

A search through Time’s cover archive proves that it is indeed bogus.

Here’s a sampling of the responses:

This is the least fresh hell I've ever seen — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) October 21, 2017

Hmmm... Was it hanging in the lobby at Mar-a-Lago? — William Wallace (@TheAppresident) October 21, 2017

Why does he have a beard Superman doesn't have a beard — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 21, 2017

DC Comics should sue. — Abhay (1-1) (@sfwarriorsfan) October 21, 2017

Alt-right porn is so weird. — David Jenkins (@scriptdave) October 21, 2017

Disturbing is what it is — Michael Wotton (@iamtheclownto) October 21, 2017

It's Russian art work. Not quite a genuine Renoir but... — 🐻 Mike (@BuffaloBearGuy) October 21, 2017

It’s the most amazing example of a magazine ever. There’s NEVER been a cover more amazing. It’s bigley amazing! It hangs in my golf clubs! pic.twitter.com/5IqSUFdAny — Kimberley (@HappilyKim) October 21, 2017

Heroic(ly tone-deaf and uncomfortably weird.) — Dominic D'Andrea (@DominicDAndrea) October 21, 2017

Just another fake time magazine cover — Jerry James Stone (@jerryjamesstone) October 21, 2017

Oh fantastic, the nightmare diary gets another entry pic.twitter.com/VWERmqmyUq — Courtney Nickerson (@SavageBeauty747) October 21, 2017

I'll never be able to look at Superman the same way now. Dammit, Trump! — Mario Puccinelli (@MariothePolWonk) October 21, 2017

Bad Santa 🎅 — Lana Lakke (@LanaLakke) October 21, 2017

This,... is the beginning of the end. — The Guess Who (@_Mitchey_) October 21, 2017

I've heard of an Oedipus and Electra complex but this is beyond Freud — Andrea Aguirre (@sumo_andy) October 21, 2017