Donald Trump Jr. Uses YouTube Shooting To Make Incoherent Rant About The Left

Donald Trump Jr. sparked anger online after he used Tuesday’s fatal shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, as an excuse to bash liberals.
San Diego resident Nasim Aghdam, 39, allegedly shot several people with a handgun before killing herself on Tuesday afternoon. A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
In the wake of the attack, President Donald Trump’s eldest son wrote this muddled message on Twitter:
The post drew ire from fellow tweeters, who criticized Trump Jr. for politicizing the incident and for offering up comment when the full circumstances were still unknown: