Larry Flynt, publisher of Hustler magazine and tireless troll of President Donald Trump, has taken his obsession to new heights, hosting a party for Donald Trump Jr.’s 41st birthday where the star guest will be his alleged ex-girlfriend.

Flynt, who once vowed to give $10 million to anyone offering enough dirt on the president to get him impeached, will throw the soirée at his Las Vegas club on New Year’s Eve, where Aubrey O’Day, formerly of pop group Danity Kane, will perform.

The venue’s website displays a promotional poster for the event, featuring O’Day in a lacy black leotard and noting she’ll be singing three songs on stage with a meet and greet to follow.

However, it seems Flynt might already have a hunch Donnie will be a no-show.

Speaking to The New York Post’s Page Six, Flynt’s spokesman David Bryant admitted: “Larry cannot stand Donald. We literally booked Aubrey just to f **k with the president.”

Trump and his wife, Vanessa, began divorce proceedings earlier this year, but long before she filed the papers, he reportedly cheated on her with O’Day, according to Page Six. The singer was a “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant in 2011, which is allegedly how the two met, the outlet said.