President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau share a border, but not a way with words.

A hilarious video posted by PoliticsVideoChannel over the weekend compared the two leaders explaining ideas ― Trudeau on computers and Trump on uranium.

Guess who comes up short?

Justin Trudeau vs Donald trump On Explaining Things



This is Hilarious AND Awesome pic.twitter.com/Q7tIjshMvX — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) December 1, 2018