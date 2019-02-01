POLITICS

Kameela??? Trump Can’t Quite Figure Out How To Say The Name Of A U.S. Senator

The president struggles with the name of one of his chief 2020 campaign rivals.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) had the best campaign launch of any of his 2020 rivals.

I would say the best opening so far would be Kamala Harris,” Trump told The New York Times. “I would say in terms of the opening act, I would say, would be her.”

Trump added that Harris had “a better crowd, better crowd, better enthusiasm.”

While it might have sounded like a compliment, he also botched her name. The newspaper reported that he pronounced it “Kameela.” 

Twitter users reacted quickly: 

