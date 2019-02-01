Kameela??? Trump Can’t Quite Figure Out How To Say The Name Of A U.S. Senator

President Donald Trump on Thursday said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) had the best campaign launch of any of his 2020 rivals.
“I would say the best opening so far would be Kamala Harris,” Trump told The New York Times. “I would say in terms of the opening act, I would say, would be her.”
Trump added that Harris had “a better crowd, better crowd, better enthusiasm.”
While it might have sounded like a compliment, he also botched her name. The newspaper reported that he pronounced it “Kameela.”
