Trump: Kim Jong Un And I ‘Fell In Love’

What a difference a year makes.

President Donald Trump told supporters at a rally in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Saturday that he and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un have fallen in love.

Yes, really. The former foes, who once hurled such insults as “Rocketman” and “Dotard” at each other, are now reportedly smitten if Trump’s latest comments are anything to go by.

“I like him, he likes me. I guess that’s okay. Am I allowed to say that?” the president said.

Trump on Kim Jong Un: "I like him, he likes me. I guess that's okay. Am I allowed to say that?" pic.twitter.com/mq4r7gGlUX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2018

Trump says this -- earnestly! -- about Kim Jong Un: "We went back and forth, then we fell in love. He wrote me beautiful letters. And they are great letters. We fell in love." pic.twitter.com/05KpsRgkZJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2018

Referring to the pair’s highly choreographed summit in Singapore earlier this year, Trump said that both were “tough” and spent time going “back and forth.”

“And then we fell in love, okay” he said. “No really. He wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters. We fell in love.”