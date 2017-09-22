Trump Warns 'Madman' Kim Jong Un 'Will Be Tested Like Never Before'

Pyongyang and Washington have traded escalating threats in recent months, with Trump vowing in August to use “fire and fury” if necessary. His administration has made it clear that military intervention remains on the table as a potential strategy to rein in North Korea.

Trump lobbed another verbal attack toward Kim while addressing the United Nations for the first time on Tuesday. The president called the leader a “rocket man ... on a suicide mission,” and warned that he would “totally destroy” North Korea if the country carried out threats of military action against the U.S. or its allies.

Trump also announced new U.S.-imposed sanctions against North Korea on Thursday, which would force countries to choose between doing business with the U.S., an economic juggernaut, or isolated North Korea.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said Trump is “very serious” about holding other countries ― especially China ― accountable over their relationship with North Korea.

“World leaders [are] taking seriously President Trump’s actions ― not his threats, not his words,” Conway said Friday during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.” “The president made very clear this week ... in the United Nations that North Korea is everybody’s problem.”