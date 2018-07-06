Trump Is Reportedly Sending New Pal Kim Jong Un An Awkward Gift

Now, as relations between the two thaw, Trump is sending Kim a gift: An Elton John CD with the song “Rocket Man” on it, signed by the president himself.

South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper reports that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is in Pyongyang for a meeting with Kim, is bringing a letter from Trump and the CD.

Citing a diplomatic source in Washington, the newspaper said Kim mentioned the derogative nickname to Trump during their meeting in Singapore last month. Trump asked if his knew the song, and Kim replied that he didn’t.

Now, he’ll be able to hear the tune, and maybe return the favor with a mix tape.

Pompeo said he plans to discuss denuclearization as a follow-up to an agreement signed by Trump and Kim during their meeting last month.

Next stop: Pyongyang. I look forward to continuing my meetings with North Korean leaders. There's much hard work ahead but peace is worth the effort. pic.twitter.com/eozwL3Mx28 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 6, 2018