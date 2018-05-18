Trump White House Officially Kills Off Yanny-Laurel Debate With 'Ridiculous' Clip

The “Yanny” vs. “Laurel” debate that’s baffled the internet this week is officially dead.
Members of President Donald Trump’s administration took time out from making America great again to weigh in on the important question that’s been perplexing people online. Namely, what word is this robotic-sounding voice really saying?
Vice President Mike Pence, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Trump’s special adviser Kellyanne Conway were among those who attempted to answer the question in humorous ways.
Trump himself also chimed in for the clip, which was posted online Thursday:
But it did not go down well with people on Twitter:
For the record, multiple news outlets have confirmed the voice is actually saying “Laurel.”