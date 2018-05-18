Trump White House Officially Kills Off Yanny-Laurel Debate With 'Ridiculous' Clip

The “Yanny” vs. “Laurel” debate that’s baffled the internet this week is officially dead.

Members of President Donald Trump’s administration took time out from making America great again to weigh in on the important question that’s been perplexing people online. Namely, what word is this robotic-sounding voice really saying?

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Trump’s special adviser Kellyanne Conway were among those who attempted to answer the question in humorous ways.

Trump himself also chimed in for the clip, which was posted online Thursday:

But it did not go down well with people on Twitter:

Had all this time to create this stupid video but no time to address the issues facing our nation. Ridiculous — George Espinal (@EspinalGeorge) May 17, 2018

That video was almost as white as it was unfunny. — Miss Matched Shoes (@threejuniormnts) May 17, 2018

This is dumbest thing I've ever watched. — Marwa Balkar (@MarwaBalkar) May 17, 2018

I hear impeachment. — B U Z Z • A L D R I N (@AldrinContact) May 17, 2018