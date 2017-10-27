People Think Trump Wrote This Letter Hailing Trump's 'Great Respect' For Women

President Donald Trump isn’t shy when it comes to bragging about himself.

That’s why some people seem to be suspicious of a letter praising Trump’s treatment of women, which his secretary purportedly wrote to New York magazine in 1992.

It read:

“Based on the fact that I work for Donald Trump as his secretary—and therefore know him well—I think he treats women with great respect, contrary to what Julie Baumgold implied in her article … I do not believe any man in America gets more calls from women wanting to see him, meet him, or go out with him. The most beautiful women, the most successful women—all women love Donald Trump.” Carolin Gallego December 7, 1992

Some people are suggesting that the Carolin Gallego-signed note, which reappears in the magazine’s 50th anniversary issue this week, was actually written by Trump himself:

Oh look. Donald Trump wrote to @NYMag in 1992. pic.twitter.com/oUPPn1oYXy — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) October 26, 2017

Huh. I wonder if she had the exact same handwriting as Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/l56pJ5jIkE — Cody Keenan (@codykeenan) October 25, 2017

Others suggest that a secretary wrote down her boss’ message word-for-word and then signed it with her own name to lend it an air of credibility.

"Carolin, Carolin...stop crying - I want to dictate a note. To the failing New York Magazine..." — Benj (@BeejPr) October 26, 2017

Similarities between the outlandish way the letter is written and the president’s speech pattern are evident. Mashable notes that the missive contains two of Trump’s favorite terms: “great respect” and “beautiful.”

Trump’s history of posing as his own PR representatives has also sparked speculation over whether someone named Carolin Gallego actually worked for him at all.

Yahoo7 Be reports that she acted as an executive secretary for the Trump Organization from 1991 to 1993.

Washingtonian, however, found no record of her role and said Trump’s personal lawyer and spokesman Michael Cohen also didn’t recognize her name when questioned about the issue. The publication also pointed out that Trump’s assistant Norma Foerderer was replaced by Rhona Graff in 2005.