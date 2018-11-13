President Donald Trump left Twitter users indignant early Tuesday with a tweet taunting French President Emmanuel Macron about France’s role in World War I and World War II.
Trump doubled down on his weekend criticism of Macron’s call for a European army to protect the continent from “China, Russia and even the United States” with this confusing post:
“But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two ― How did that work out for France?” Trump asked. “They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!”
One tweeter called Trump’s statement “jibberish.” Others called him out for mocking the leader of a historic American ally. Another suggested France was “doing the right thing” aligning itself with other European allies.