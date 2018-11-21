President Donald Trump continues to receive criticism for his treatment of the press.
Weeks after calling veteran White House correspondent April Ryan “a loser,” Trump has now come under fire for dismissing the reporter this week.
On Tuesday, Ryan responded to a video posted on Twitter in which she can be heard asking Trump about Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) investigating his daughter Ivanka Trump’s alleged use of a personal email address for government business.
“Elijah Cummings wants to investigate Ivanka’s emails. What do you say, sir?” Ryan asked.
Trump responded by pointing to Ryan before turning away. He then asked the group, “What else?”
“Legitimate and respectful question and this is the response,” Ryan tweeted. “I continue to do my job!”
Other people on Twitter criticized the president for his behavior:
Earlier this month, Trump received widespread criticism for his treatment of black female journalists.
Along with calling Ryan “a loser,” the president insulted CNN White House correspondent Abby D. Phillip that same week by saying she asks “a lot of stupid questions.”
He also grew frustrated with PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, accusing her of asking a “racist question” during a press conference at the White House.
The National Association of Black Journalists issued a statement earlier this month calling on the president to “stop his verbal assault on black women journalists and all journalists.”