President Donald Trump continues to receive criticism for his treatment of the press.

Weeks after calling veteran White House correspondent April Ryan “a loser,” Trump has now come under fire for dismissing the reporter this week.

On Tuesday, Ryan responded to a video posted on Twitter in which she can be heard asking Trump about Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) investigating his daughter Ivanka Trump’s alleged use of a personal email address for government business.

Legitimate and respectful question and this is the response. I continue to do my job! https://t.co/5bMci7Xfha — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 21, 2018

“Elijah Cummings wants to investigate Ivanka’s emails. What do you say, sir?” Ryan asked.

Trump responded by pointing to Ryan before turning away. He then asked the group, “What else?”

“Legitimate and respectful question and this is the response,” Ryan tweeted. “I continue to do my job!”

Other people on Twitter criticized the president for his behavior:

Trump’s continued selective treatment of the press is disgusting. Here he disses @AprilDRyan again. https://t.co/LlLFz2jD8M — Ed Hall (@halltoons) November 21, 2018

I wrote a book called Ask More about power of questions to inform, explain, hold to account. Journalists do this for a living. @AprilDRyan does it uncommonly well. Sometimes when people refuse to respond, their silence speaks louder than anything they'd say. https://t.co/Fws4R0t2lY — Frank Sesno (@franksesno) November 21, 2018

So @AprilDRyan asked a legitimate question, used her church voice & said, “sir,” and this was the dismissive response from the president. But the White House wants to lecture ppl on ✌🏾decorum✌🏾



Also: Ever notice the people that talk the most shit can never handle any criticism? https://t.co/tX02yCZAyx — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 21, 2018

President Trump did this deliberately, to embarrass @AprilDRyan. He ought to be ashamed. https://t.co/o9yzcgkkH2 — Joe Madison (@MadisonSiriusXM) November 21, 2018

He really has a problem with Black women....... https://t.co/nlGLxUp6vT — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) November 21, 2018

Earlier this month, Trump received widespread criticism for his treatment of black female journalists.

Along with calling Ryan “a loser,” the president insulted CNN White House correspondent Abby D. Phillip that same week by saying she asks “a lot of stupid questions.”

He also grew frustrated with PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, accusing her of asking a “racist question” during a press conference at the White House.