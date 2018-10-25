President Donald Trump on Thursday resumed his attack on what he called the “fake news” media after suspicious packages containing potential explosives were sent to CNN and several high-profile Democrats.

“A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News,” Trump tweeted. “It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!”

Minutes earlier, Trump railed against a New York Times report that Russian and Chinese spies are tapping into calls on his personal cellphone, despite repeated warnings to him about the potential infiltration.

“I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone,” the president tweeted. “Story is soooo wrong!”

Trump’s latest attacks on the press came a day after what appeared to be pipe bombs were sent to several major Democratic players, including Hillary and Bill Clinton, former President Barack Obama and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).

On Thursday morning, police removed a similar suspicious package from the Manhattan offices of actor Robert DeNiro, who has traded insults with Trump.

The packages look similar, and appear to have been sent by the same individual or individuals, authorities said. The motive was unclear, and no one has claimed responsibility.

The recipients have at least one thing in common: They have often been the subject of Trump’s ire.

At a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday night, Trump called for civility from “all sides” before partially blaming the media for the bomb scares.

“As part of a larger national effort to bridge our divides and bring people together, the media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and to stop the endless hostility and constant negative and oftentimes false attacks and stories,” Trump told the crowd. “They’ve got to stop, bring people together.”