Donald Trump Roasted For Painfully Awkward Attempt To Hold Melania's Hand

Sometime before Donald Trump picked “dandruff” off Emmanuel Macron’s shoulder and engaged in a bizarre handshake/cheek kiss moment with the French president on Tuesday, Trump tried to hold his wife Melania’s hand.

The moment was not a smooth one, and MSNBC cameras picked up the awkward attempt in excruciating detail. Video shows Trump using a few fingers to initiate holding hands ― to no response. Then he tried again with his pinky, which also didn’t work. Then he put multiple fingers in Melania’s palm, which finally resulted in what looked like two people mutually agreeing to join hands.

First Lady Melania Trump had another awkward hand-holding moment with husband Donald Trump as they welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. pic.twitter.com/RyWEhi8uYE — People (@people) April 24, 2018

The footage of Trump attempting and eventually succeeding spread around the internet quickly, with people focusing on the president’s insistence despite his wife’s seemingly unhelpful reaction.

“I know I’ve been an absentee dad and a horrible husband - including flagrant affairs while you were pregnant - but let’s just hold hands at this event...” pic.twitter.com/gLDCs40iCk — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 24, 2018

Trump trying to hold Melania’s hand reminds me of Pepé le Pew chasing a bewildered Le Cat. pic.twitter.com/ZlhbtAJDuH — laney (@misslaneym) April 24, 2018

Melania refusing to hold Trump's hand with a ghastly expression on her face, and then him creepily grabbing it, is America 2018. pic.twitter.com/YPq3TFYlmJ — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) April 24, 2018

Because Melania won’t hold his hand. pic.twitter.com/MGyJnpxBrh — ᴤɪʟʟʏ ᴛʀᴜᴍᴘ ᴍᴇᴍᴇᴤ (@SillyTrumpMemes) April 24, 2018

“The Daily Show” went one step further, dubbing the moment with music from “Jaws,” which happens to sync up pretty perfectly.