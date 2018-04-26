President Donald Trump said Thursday he was too busy to buy his wife Melania Trump a 48th birthday gift, a day after he enjoyed an extended Twitter lovefest with rapper Kanye West.
In a telephone interview with “Fox & Friends,” Trump claimed he’d decided to call in to the show because it was his wife’s birthday. “I picked a very, very special day because it’s Melania’s birthday so I said, let’s do it on Melania’s birthday,” he said. “So happy birthday to Melania.”
When asked what gift he had bought for his wife, the president replied:
Well, I better not get into that ’cause I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn’t get her so much. I tell you what she has done, I got her a beautiful card. You know I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents, OK? But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers.
Check out the interview below and read other highlights from the interview here.
Unsurprisingly, Trump’s comments did not go unnoticed on Twitter, where users responded in various ways.