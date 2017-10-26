Only James Corden could get Anna Wintour to eat pizza, say the word “penis” and diss Donald Trump on live television.

Vogue’s longtime editor-in-chief appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Wednesday without her trademark sunglasses to play a round of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” In addition to the grotesque items typically featured in the game, like bull penis and chili dog smoothies, Corden also included what he called Wintour’s “worst nightmare”: fast food.

Wintour opted to take a bite of bacon-wrapped pizza rather than rank designers Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and Ralph Lauren from best to worst. But she wasted no time or calories when asked whom she’d never invite back to the annual Met Gala, fashion’s biggest event.

“Donald Trump,” she responded to an eruption of laughter and cheering from the audience, saving herself from having to eat pickled pig’s feet.

Evan Agostini via Getty Images Trump and his then-girlfriend Melania Knauss at the Met Gala in 2004.

Trump attended the Met Gala with now-first lady Melania Trump a total of nine times between 2004 and 2012. But Wintour made no secret of her support for Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign. Vogue made its first-ever endorsement in favor of Clinton last year, and Wintour even served as a fashion consultant on the campaign trail.

It was a bit confusing, then, when Wintour met with Trump during the days leading up to his inauguration and later implied that his wife will likely land a Vogue cover during her husband’s time in office. But this development, while cheeky, makes her position on the president seem pretty clear.

Corden didn’t get off so easy in the game, either. He ate a bug in lieu of revealing the “Carpool Karaoke” guest he had to “fake the most enthusiasm for,” and copped out of a request to critique Wintour’s outfit by saying he thinks she should wear Crocs more often and bring them into the world of high fashion. He must not have gotten the memo from Christopher Kane.