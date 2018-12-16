Fox News Analyst Hits Trump's Latest Tweet With A Blistering Fact-Check

There’s a word President Donald Trump keeps using to describe his former longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen.
Cohen was sentenced last week to three years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous criminal charges and is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
According to Trump, that makes his ex-lawyer a “rat.”
Fox News contributor and former chief assistant U.S. attorney Andrew McCarthy told Trump via Twitter that he might want to pick a different word.
McCarthy wasn’t the only one to point out the definition:
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
11 Donald Trump Protest Signs