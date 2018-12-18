President Donald Trump faced an online backlash early Tuesday after tweeting a “good luck” message to his former aide Michael Flynn ahead of Flynn’s scheduled court appearance.
Trump tweeted his message to Flynn hours before his first national security adviser was due to be sentenced for lying about his communications with Russian officials.
Trump added it would be “interesting to see” what Flynn “has to say” at the hearing, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference to sway the 2016 election for Trump and possible collusion with Trump’s campaign, has recommended that Flynn not serve jail time for the felony conviction because of the “substantial assistance” he has provided with the probes.