Trump's Military Parade Postponed Indefinitely Amid Reports Of Overspending

Trump told The Washington Post in an interview days before in inauguration, “That military may be flying over New York City and Washington, D.C., for parades. I mean, we’re going to be showing our military.”

Reports emerged earlier Thursday that the cost of the parade went over budget by $80 million, an unnamed official told CNBC. An initial estimate in July put the cost of the parade at $12 million but an updated figure, which included interagency expenses, put the estimate at $92 million, CNBC reported.