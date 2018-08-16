Trump's Military Parade Postponed Indefinitely Amid Reports Of Overspending

President Donald Trump’s military parade will be postponed, likely slated for 2019, the Pentagon reported Thursday.
Trump told high-ranking officials early this year to plan a parade showcasing the power of the U.S. military, The Washington Post reported. An unnamed military official told the Post that Trump asked for “a parade like the one in France.” The parade was slated for Nov. 10, Veteran’s Day weekend, before the Department of Defense released a statement that the White House agreed to “explore opportunities in 2019.”
Trump has hinted at the spectacle for well over a year, telling the Post before his inauguration that the military “may come marching down Pennsylvania Avenue.”
Trump told The Washington Post in an interview days before in inauguration, “That military may be flying over New York City and Washington, D.C., for parades. I mean, we’re going to be showing our military.”
Reports emerged earlier Thursday that the cost of the parade went over budget by $80 million, an unnamed official told CNBC. An initial estimate in July put the cost of the parade at $12 million but an updated figure, which included interagency expenses, put the estimate at $92 million, CNBC reported.