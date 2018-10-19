Montana Greets Trump With Massive 'LIAR' And 'IMPEACH' Signs

President Donald Trump was greeted with cheers from supporters on the ground at a campaign stop in Missoula, Montana on Thursday. From the air, however, he may have spotted a different kind of welcome.

Protesters transformed some local landmarks into anti-Trump messages, with “LIAR” and “IMPEACH” visible from the air ― and potentially from Air Force One, if the president happened to glance out the window.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mount Sentinel also received a modification. The “M” atop that peak was adorned with some extra letters to spell “IMPEACH.”

Another one here in Missoula. Reads "IMPEACH"... pic.twitter.com/IKYCpYUzr6 — JimInMissoula (@JimAtSunburst) October 19, 2018