Trump 'Certainly Believes He Has The Power' To Fire Robert Mueller: White House

President Donald Trump “certainly believes he has the power” to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, a spokeswoman for the White House said Tuesday.

“We’ve been advised that the president certainly has the power to make that decision,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters during a press briefing.

Mueller is head of a federal probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. Many legal experts have said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is the only person who can directly fire Mueller. But Sanders said the White House had been advised otherwise.

“I know a number of individuals in the legal community, and including at the Department of Justice, said he has the power to do so,” Sanders told reporters.

“I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on,” Trump told reporters Monday. “We’ll see what happens, but I think it’s really a sad situation... Many people have said ‘You should fire him.’”