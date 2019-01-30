Barbara Res, a former longtime employee of Donald Trump, is again challenging the president’s claimed dealmaking skills.

Res, who was the Trump Organization’s vice president in charge of construction, told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday that there was “no documentation” that supports Trump’s often-hyped claim to being “a good dealmaker.”

“He’s made good deals and he’s made bad deals,” Res said, adding: “He’s caved more often than I can tell you.”

Check out the clip here:

Donald Trump has “caved more often than I can tell you,” says Barbara Res, former Executive VP of the Trump Organization. pic.twitter.com/IwDHXeKaHv — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) January 29, 2019

Res delivered her killer line a bit later, as she dissected the spins being put on Trump’s agreement to reopen the government following his failure to secure funding from Congress for his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.