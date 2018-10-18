Astrophysicist Katherine J. Mack took President Donald Trump to task after he boasted about having a “natural instinct for science.”

Trump, who says global warming is a hoax and has worked to purge government scientists, made the bizarre brag during an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday. Mack, an assistant professor at North Carolina State University, shot down Trump’s assertion with this tweet:

There is no "natural instinct for science." This is not a thing. There is curiosity, there is exploration, and there is the desire to learn & grow & test one's naive notions against cold hard data. Believing in a "natural instinct for science" is anathema to everything science is — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) October 17, 2018

“There is no ‘natural instinct for science,’” she wrote. “This is not a thing.”

There is “curiosity,” “exploration” and “the desire to learn & grow & test one’s naive notions against cold hard data,” Mack pointed out. But “believing in a ‘natural instinct for science’ is anathema to everything science is.”

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert also hit Trump for the baseless claim:

As did James Corden on “The Late Late Show.”

CNN’s Chris Cuomo had this to say:

.@ChrisCuomo: President Trump says he has "a natural instinct for science." But where do his non-scientific views on climate change come from?



He cites his Uncle John Trump, who was a scientist at MIT, but not a climate scientist.



Just watch: https://t.co/t2zln7DuiL pic.twitter.com/zaOcQ9uCZ4 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) October 18, 2018

And naturally, people on Twitter chimed in:

Of all Trump's absurd boasts, the notion that he has a "natural instinct for science" may be the most ludicroushttps://t.co/08JlCqw0fC — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) October 17, 2018

So I wake up to yet another great quote from trump- here it is

“I have a natural instinct for science when it comes to the climate”. Does he realize that “instinct for science” is an OXYMORON?!?

😱😱😱 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 17, 2018

“I have a natural instinct for science” says the man who stared directly into the sun during a solar eclipse. https://t.co/0Zl39Nlz5S — Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) October 17, 2018

Trump claims 'natural instinct for science' which tells him that the overwhelming majority of climate scientists are wrong.



Here is a fun picture of him using that instinct to stare directly at the sun.https://t.co/Bv9H7Nm1jZ pic.twitter.com/LHsnaK1Ndv — Hello I once went to Mariah Carey's house (@rickedwards1) October 18, 2018

Trump says he has a natural instinct for science... of all the laughable lies he spews every day, this one is particularly unbelievable. — Bill Press (@bpshow) October 18, 2018