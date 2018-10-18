POLITICS
10/18/2018 08:28 am ET

Astrophysicist Shoots Down Donald Trump's Bonkers 'Natural Instinct For Science' Boast

A professor broke down why Trump's wild brag can't possibly be true.
headshot
By Lee Moran

Astrophysicist Katherine J. Mack took President Donald Trump to task after he boasted about having a “natural instinct for science.”

Trump, who says global warming is a hoax and has worked to purge government scientists, made the bizarre brag during an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday. Mack, an assistant professor at North Carolina State University, shot down Trump’s assertion with this tweet:

“There is no ‘natural instinct for science,’” she wrote. “This is not a thing.”

There is “curiosity,” “exploration” and “the desire to learn & grow & test one’s naive notions against cold hard data,” Mack pointed out. But “believing in a ‘natural instinct for science’ is anathema to everything science is.”

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert also hit Trump for the baseless claim:

As did James Corden on “The Late Late Show.”

CNN’s Chris Cuomo had this to say:

And naturally, people on Twitter chimed in:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Science Astrophysics Boasting Natural Instinct
Astrophysicist Shoots Down Donald Trump's Bonkers 'Natural Instinct For Science' Boast
CONVERSATIONS