President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack on The New York Times and one of its highest-profile journalists on Saturday morning, as he predicted that his personal attorney Michael Cohen would remain loyal in the face of an FBI investigation.
In three tweets, Trump claimed that the Times and its “third rate reporter” and “crooked H flunkie” Maggie Haberman were “going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will ‘flip.’”
“Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!” Trump added.
Trump described Cohen, who is at the center of a federal investigation into reports he paid off two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump, as “a fine person with a wonderful family.”
Haberman responded with this tweet, in which she mocked Trump for initially misspelling her name in a now-deleted tweet and suggested that her article reporting that Cohen would no longer “take a bullet” for Trump could have sparked the president’s anger: