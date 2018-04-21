President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack on The New York Times and one of its highest-profile journalists on Saturday morning, as he predicted that his personal attorney Michael Cohen would remain loyal in the face of an FBI investigation.

In three tweets, Trump claimed that the Times and its “third rate reporter” and “crooked H flunkie” Maggie Haberman were “going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will ‘flip.’”

“Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!” Trump added.

The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will “flip.” They use.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

....non-existent “sources” and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family. Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

....it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

Trump described Cohen, who is at the center of a federal investigation into reports he paid off two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump, as “a fine person with a wonderful family.”

Haberman responded with this tweet, in which she mocked Trump for initially misspelling her name in a now-deleted tweet and suggested that her article reporting that Cohen would no longer “take a bullet” for Trump could have sparked the president’s anger: