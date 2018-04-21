POLITICS
04/21/2018 09:17 am ET Updated 20 minutes ago

Donald Trump Rips New York Times Reporter, Denies Michael Cohen Will 'Flip'

"Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!"
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack on The New York Times and one of its highest-profile journalists on Saturday morning, as he predicted that his personal attorney Michael Cohen would remain loyal in the face of an FBI investigation.

In three tweets, Trump claimed that the Times and its “third rate reporter” and “crooked H flunkie” Maggie Haberman were “going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will ‘flip.’”

“Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!” Trump added.

Trump described Cohen, who is at the center of a federal investigation into reports he paid off two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump, as “a fine person with a wonderful family.”

Haberman responded with this tweet, in which she mocked Trump for initially misspelling her name in a now-deleted tweet and suggested that her article reporting that Cohen would no longer “take a bullet” for Trump could have sparked the president’s anger:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics And Government Fbi Michael Cohen Lawyer Maggie Haberman
Donald Trump Rips New York Times Reporter, Denies Michael Cohen Will 'Flip'
CONVERSATIONS