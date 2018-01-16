POLITICS
Tweeters Ridicule Donald Trump Over 'Uninspired' New Nickname For Political Rival

"I bet he can't wait for 6th grade to start."

Folks online think President Donald Trump sucks at the nickname game.

Trump bestowed his latest insulting moniker on Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) while refuting claims he called Haiti and some African nations “shithole countries” during an Oval Office meeting with lawmakers last week:

Yes, Trump used Twitter to call Dick Durbin, “Dicky.”

Many people online rebuked Trump for his immature name-calling while others poked fun at the president for his “uninspired” comeback (which took him four days to make).

See a sampling of the responses below:

