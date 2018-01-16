Folks online think President Donald Trump sucks at the nickname game.
Trump bestowed his latest insulting moniker on Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) while refuting claims he called Haiti and some African nations “shithole countries” during an Oval Office meeting with lawmakers last week:
Yes, Trump used Twitter to call Dick Durbin, “Dicky.”
Many people online rebuked Trump for his immature name-calling while others poked fun at the president for his “uninspired” comeback (which took him four days to make).
See a sampling of the responses below: