Folks online think President Donald Trump sucks at the nickname game.

Trump bestowed his latest insulting moniker on Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) while refuting claims he called Haiti and some African nations “shithole countries” during an Oval Office meeting with lawmakers last week:

Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2018

Yes, Trump used Twitter to call Dick Durbin, “Dicky.”

Many people online rebuked Trump for his immature name-calling while others poked fun at the president for his “uninspired” comeback (which took him four days to make).

See a sampling of the responses below:

It took President Genius four days, and the best he could come up with was “Dicky.” Sad. https://t.co/rKTR8Vs8Q4 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 15, 2018

Trump is the kind of guy who calls Senator Richard Durbin “Dicky” and thinks he won the argument.



I bet he can’t wait for 6th grade to start. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) January 16, 2018

Dicky Durbin



So Melania Trump, how is that anti-bullying campaign coming along? — BabyGirl (@babygirlme101) January 15, 2018

I don't know what's worse: that Trump came up with a lame and juvenile nickname like "Dicky Durbin" or that people think it's witty and funny.

The dumbing down of America is complete. — Marie Nina (@MarieNinaAune) January 15, 2018

ya, see. Trump added a y to Dick to make the Senator’s name into “Dicky.” It’s a play on words!!!



Pretty remarkable move on Trump’s part to think of that. That’s why he’s the president i suppose. https://t.co/Zh1L9RUedM — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 15, 2018

I'm surprised Donald didnt refer to Durbin as "Liddle Dicky" https://t.co/rcn3UGWGWk — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 15, 2018

Sloppy Steve < Dicky Durbin — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 15, 2018

Dicky Durbin, kind of uninspired https://t.co/4Fu2nPfsUj — Stefan Becket (@becket) January 15, 2018