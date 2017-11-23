POLITICS
11/23/2017 07:44 am ET

People Are Listing Why They're Thankful This Thanksgiving, No Thanks To Donald Trump

"Kindness and empathy are still present in the hearts of our citizens."
By Lee Moran

Folks online are listing all the reasons that they have to be thankful this Thanksgiving, in spite of President Donald Trump.

The #NoThanksToTrump hashtag trended on Twitter early Thursday as hundreds of users focused on the positive aspects of the last year ― which they said can in no way be credited to Trump, his administration or its policies.

Here’s a sampling of the posts so far:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Arts And Entertainment Twitter Thanksgiving
People Are Listing Why They're Thankful This Thanksgiving, No Thanks To Donald Trump
CONVERSATIONS