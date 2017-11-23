Folks online are listing all the reasons that they have to be thankful this Thanksgiving, in spite of President Donald Trump.
The #NoThanksToTrump hashtag trended on Twitter early Thursday as hundreds of users focused on the positive aspects of the last year ― which they said can in no way be credited to Trump, his administration or its policies.
Here’s a sampling of the posts so far:
#NoThanksToTrump— joyann nelson (@joyann48) November 23, 2017
This Thanksgiving warm meals are still being given to those in need. Kindness and empathy are still present in the hearts of our citizens. Meanness and greed is still present only in the few.
We are determined to survive Trump's Regime. https://t.co/Ea9U3TOnZR
I am thankful for having had the privilege to serve in our nation’s Army for 24 years. In that time, the Berlin Wall came down, the USSR collapsed & American influence grew. #NoThanksToTrump for reversing many of our foreign policy gains of the last 72 years. He sold us out.— Mustang Zero Five (@MustangZeroFive) November 23, 2017
I'm proud to live in a sanctuary city.#NoThanksToTrump— Sky Sutton (@MeadowsMermaid) November 23, 2017
I am thankful to the federal judges that overturned Trump's military transgender ban, & his threats to cut off funding to cities that don't turn over migrant workers to ICE to illegally deport despite #DACA protection. Thankful we have good & caring allies! #NoThanksToTrump— Melissa Emmons (@missykender) November 23, 2017
I'm thankful we had such a great POTUS ... President Obama...who made most of what you just Tweeted possible! #NoThanksToTrump— Cory Taylor (@CoryTaylor420) November 23, 2017
Thankful for every attorney general and judge who is fighting for our freedom and denying this regime their evil agenda. #NoThanksToTrump— jody delwiche (@delwichejody) November 23, 2017
America’s economy is still good. #NoThanksToTrump— Dunald P. Tramp (@raelDunaldTramp) November 23, 2017
I am thankful for meeting so many fellow folks in the #resistance. I was never active on Twitter before @realDonaldTrump started messing with America. #NoThanksTotrump. Happy Thanksgiving friends. #resist!— Richard Partridge (@Rich705) November 23, 2017
I am thankful for 8 years of @BarackObama, @MichelleObama and their family caring about US and moving US forward #NoThanksToTrump— Greer McVay (@GreerMcVay) November 23, 2017
Happy Thanksgiving!— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 23, 2017
I am thankful for the freedoms afforded to us by the U.S. Constitution. It's the only thing standing in the way of Trump turning this country into a dictatorship!#NoThanksToTrump#HappyThanksgiving
I have family members who can now get health care that they could not afford before the ACA #NoThanksToTrump— Kodiak (@Sensei415) November 23, 2017
I'm thankful that I don't live in the US, and won't even consider visiting until the fat, orange imbecile has left office #NoThanksToTrump— Syd Floyd (@SydFloyd78) November 23, 2017
#NoThanksToTrump I am going to enjoy this food from donated sources at our local food bank! Next year may not allow us to be as blessed.— A1C Kendra Rose (@kendraroseferg) November 23, 2017
I am thankful I can still currently access the internet via net neutrality and wish all my friends a family a Happy Thanksgiving.#NoThanksToTrump— John Campbell (@John_AKA_Becker) November 23, 2017
#NoThanksToTrump I'm thankful for all the positive & wonderful ways in which Obama led this country.— CranberryKat🐱 (@TheatreChick76) November 23, 2017
There are still journalists, writers and citizens willing to exercise their 1st Amendment rights —> #NoThanksToTrump— Debra Dunn (@DMD1112) November 23, 2017
This Thanksgiving, I'm happy for the amazing friendship of my LGBT friends and their freedom to BE. #NoThanksToTrump— Dawn (@DawnWatland) November 23, 2017
