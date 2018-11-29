President Donald Trump predicted he’ll “never” win a Nobel Peace Prize in an interview with the New York Post published Tuesday.

He then immediately whined to the New York tabloid about losing out an Emmy Award for his former reality TV show “The Apprentice.”

“Well, they’ll never give it to me,” Trump said about the Nobel prize, which he was rumored in some conservative circles to be a contender for with regard to his administration’s attempts at improving global relations with North Korea.

“We should have gotten the Emmy for ‘The Apprentice,’ you know?” Trump tangentially added. “I had the No. 1 show, ‘The Apprentice.’ Arnold Schwarzenegger blew it. Big movie star. It was dead in two nights. I had it for 14 seasons.”

Trump claimed “The Amazing Race” beat his show twice to an award only because it “was the establishment.”

Trump also claimed he wouldn’t be relaunching the reality business show at the conclusion of his presidency, and zinged former President Barack Obama as he revealed why he doesn’t visit his home city of New York so often.