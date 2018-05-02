But Trump had also ratcheted up tensions with North Korea. White House officials contemplated striking the country, and he and Kim traded insults.

At a rally in Michigan last weekend, supporters chanted “No-bel, No-bel, No-bel” when Trump mentioned North Korea.

The letter comes just days before Messer faces a big primary. On Tuesday, Indiana voters will decide whether they want him to be their GOP nominee for U.S. Senate. Much of the race has been about the candidates trying to prove how much they’re like Trump. Messer has pitched himself as a “conservative who supports the Trump/Pence agenda” and this Nobel Prize push gives him an additional talking point.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Sen. Joe Donnelly (D) in November.