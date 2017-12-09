North Korea reignited its feud with President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The ministry called Trump’s decision “reckless” and “wicked” in a statement released on state media, per the AFP news agency.

It also renewed its description of Trump as a “mentally deranged dotard,” which North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un called Trump in a statement released earlier this year.

“This move clearly shows to the whole world who is the destroyer of world peace and security, pariah and rogue in the international community,” the spokesman added.

Merriam-Webster defines a “dotard” as someone “in his or her dotage.” It defines “dotage” as “a state or period of senile decay marked by decline of mental poise and alertness.”

Dictionary searches for the term rose dramatically after Kim first used it in September.

Trump has repeatedly engaged in a war of words with North Korean officials in recent months. At the United Nations General Assembly in September, he threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea and called its leader “Rocket Man.”