People on Twitter mocked President Donald Trump after he boasted that his nuclear launch button was “much bigger” than North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s.
Trump issued the taunt via Twitter on Tuesday night:
It followed Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s address, in which he warned the United States against threatening his country.
Singer Cher and “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert were among many who poked fun at Trump:
Others, however, saw the serious nature of Trump’s post, which they said could be interpreted as a threat of nuclear war: