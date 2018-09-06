Donald Trump Asks New York Times To Investigate Op-Ed He Already Said Was Fake

President Donald Trump has a question: When is The New York Times going to investigate who wrote the brutal op-ed that the paper published Wednesday and attributed to “a senior official in the Trump administration”?

On Thursday afternoon, the president posed the question to the Times via Twitter:

Are the investigative “journalists” of the New York Times going to investigate themselves - who is the anonymous letter writer? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2018

Trump’s request is a little odd, considering that on Wednesday he suggested the piece was, you guessed it, fake news.

Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

The question is also kind of pointless since the introduction to the article said that editorial section editors knew the author’s identity but were keeping it secret because the person’s job would be ”jeopardized by its disclosure.”

Luckily for the president, many Twitter users were happy to point out the message he was really sending.

Why, so you can send him/her to prison?? You forget this is America where we practice free speech. Oh, I forgot, you don’t know about a thing called the Constitution of America! — VLHarp4 (@VHarp4) September 6, 2018

Seems like I am sensing some FEAR, Donnie. If it's all lies and fake news, why are you so scared? If you find out who the anonymous source is, I understand that you want to arrest them. I may be wrong, but can you arrest someone for telling the truth? pic.twitter.com/SOU89MQMbL — Wolf Impeach 45 (@_lynnwolf_) September 6, 2018

One woman offered a thoughtfully composed reason why the president should resign.

For National Security purposes, you should probably resign. I for one am glad someone is informing us of what's going on in your admin, bc we don't believe anything you or Sarah Sanders says. — Diana Trudnowski (@TrudnowskiDiana) September 6, 2018

Others were more direct.

One Twitter user had a possible prediction for what might happen next.