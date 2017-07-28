CULTURE & ARTS
07/28/2017 08:26 am ET Updated Jul 28, 2017

This Old Drawing By Donald Trump Just Fetched Silly Money At Auction

An anonymous bidder splashed out three times the asking price for the 2005 sketch.
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump’s hand-drawn gold ink-sketch of Manhattan’s iconic skyline fetched almost $30,000 at auction on Thursday.

An anonymous bidder stumped up $29,184 for the framed, signed drawing after it went under the hammer at Nate D. Sanders auctioneers in Los Angeles.

Bidding began at $9,000 and 11 bids in total were made on the piece, described by auctioneers as “very rare” and in “near fine condition.” 

Trump drew the picture in 2005 as part of mailing company Pitney Bowes’ “Pushing the Envelope” child literacy campaign.

NATE D. SANDERS
This framed and signed sketch by President Donald Trump fetched almost $30,000 at auction on Thursday.

The-then businessman and reality TV personality was among several celebrities, sports stars and politicians who donated their quick sketches on envelopes to the cause, which were sold off on eBay.

He made sure to give his piece his own distorted twist however by placing his own Trump Tower in prominent position.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Photos From Donald Trump's Reign Are Our Way Of Laughing Through The Pain
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment Trump Tower Economy Marketing
This Old Drawing By Donald Trump Just Fetched Silly Money At Auction
CONVERSATIONS