President Donald Trump’s appointment of hawkish former UN ambassador John Bolton as National Security Adviser flies in the face of one of his old tweets.
Back in September 2013, Trump posted this on Twitter:
Trump’s post has come back to haunt him, albeit 4-and-a-half years later, due to Bolton’s staunch support of the Iraq War when he was a State Department official under former President George W. Bush.
In Bolton’s new role, which begins on April 9, he will likely help shape U.S. policy in foreign countries, including Syria and Iraq.
Trump’s hypocrisy did not go unnoticed: