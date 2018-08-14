Donald Trump Sparks Outrage After Calling Omarosa A 'Dog'

President Donald Trump faced backlash Tuesday morning after he called his former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman “that dog” on Twitter.
Trump was seemingly responding to Newman’s release of conversations that she secretly recorded during her time in the White House when he posted this tweet:
Trump didn’t specifically name Newman in the post, but he praised the White House chief of staff for “quickly firing” her, indicating it was about the former aide.
Newman released another new tape to CBS News on Tuesday morning.
Newman is currently on a media tour promoting Unhinged, her new tell-all book about her time working for the Trump administration. She has faced accusations of hypocrisy and cashing in, given that she didn’t speak out against Trump while working for him.
Many Twitter users felt Trump’s insulting language in his latest rant ― particularly the sexist term “dog” ― went a step too far: