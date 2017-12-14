President Donald Trump’s terse thanking of Omarosa Manigault Newman for her service via Twitter on Wednesday did not go unnoticed.

White House officials claimed Newman resigned as director of communications for the Public Liaison Office the previous day. Multiple news outlets have reported, however, that she was fired by Chief of Staff John Kelly and had to be removed from the grounds.

As speculation mounted as to exactly what went down, Trump tweeted this brief message of thanks to the former “Apprentice” star:

Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Fellow Twitter users seized on the post and began to make fun of what appeared to be Trump’s curt tone with his (soon to be former) controversial aide. Most of the responses were as follows:

How did he resist a "You're Fired!" https://t.co/f5TFwRwyjd — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) December 14, 2017

"wait come back, we need a shot of you rolling your suitcase out of the board room and getting into the cab" https://t.co/tIdK0ggc7P — Dave Jorgenson 🎅🏼 (@davejorgenson) December 13, 2017

I wish there was some kind of a gif that perfectly encapsulated the moment of someone being fired in a dramatic fashion — Jorge Ribas (@jribas) December 13, 2017

As a child my family gathered around the TV to watch Trump fire Omarosa (and a bunch of other people) from a reality tv show. Same thing is happening now, but in the white house. Bizarro world. https://t.co/WbT2bnLVZo — Matt Saincome (@MattSaincome) December 14, 2017

Omarosa could not win The Apprentice, Celebrity Apprentice and Apprentice-White House. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 14, 2017

I know it’s a tired trope by now but imagine waking up from a five-year coma and reading a tweet by the Secret Service denying they had to physically remove Omarosa from the White House. https://t.co/oEFUybiGKv — Robert Swartwood (@RobertSwartwood) December 14, 2017

Is this a presidency or a comedy? I can't tell anymore 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Yi3Avh1VfQ — Merry Prankster Army (@merrypranks) December 14, 2017

Looks like this wraps up the day's Omarosa news https://t.co/vpVSh3fAny — Steve Lookner (@lookner) December 14, 2017