President Donald Trump shared what was likely intended to be a motivational message to Twitter on Friday, but it did not go over well.
Trump tweeted this condensed version of a quote he used during his address at the Young Black Leadership Summit in the East Room of the White House:
It read:
“If you meet every day with optimism — if you confront every obstacle with determination — if you refuse to give up, if you never quit, if you face every challenge with confidence and pride — then there is no goal you cannot achieve, and no dream beyond your reach!”
In response, fellow Twitter users suggested Trump did not write the quote himself ― and also criticized his administration, whose policies they said had made it harder for them to confront the obstacles they faced: