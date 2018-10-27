POLITICS
10/27/2018 03:18 am ET

Donald Trump's Motivational Tweet About Meeting 'Every Day With Optimism' Goes Awry

"A rich man's mantra," one Twitter user dubbed Trump's quote.
headshot
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump shared what was likely intended to be a motivational message to Twitter on Friday, but it did not go over well.

Trump tweeted this condensed version of a quote he used during his address at the Young Black Leadership Summit in the East Room of the White House:

It read:

“If you meet every day with optimism — if you confront every obstacle with determination — if you refuse to give up, if you never quit, if you face every challenge with confidence and pride — then there is no goal you cannot achieve, and no dream beyond your reach!”

In response, fellow Twitter users suggested Trump did not write the quote himself ― and also criticized his administration, whose policies they said had made it harder for them to confront the obstacles they faced:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics And Government Twitter Optimism
Donald Trump's Motivational Tweet About Meeting 'Every Day With Optimism' Goes Awry
CONVERSATIONS