12/11/2018 02:42 am ET

Bask In The Warm Glow Of Hundreds Of Lies With The Trump Pants On Fire Yule Log

Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" lights a special fireplace just for the president.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team has given the old Yule Log a makeover for the era of President Donald Trump

This one uses his pants as fuel for the fireplace. 

“Donald Trump’s Pants-On-Fireplace” features the president’s many lies set to a digital flame, complete with a crackling sound. The lies change every 15 seconds or so, yet it’s still only a small fraction of the 6,420 false or misleading claims Trump has made during his presidency, according to the Washington Post’s Fact Checker column. 

