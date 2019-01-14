Trump Quotes 'Hitler Lover' In Latest Attempt To Push His Border Wall Plan

President Donald Trump on Sunday quoted a man he once denounced as a “Hitler lover” to defend his plan to build a wall along the southern border.

In a CNSNews column claiming Democrats were hoping to “reduce the number of white men” in the country, political commentator Pat Buchanan urged Trump to declare a national emergency and use military money to build the wall.

Trump tweeted:

The Trump portrait of an unsustainable Border Crisis is dead on. “In the last two years, ICE officers made 266,000 arrests of aliens with Criminal Records, including those charged or convicted of 100,000 assaults, 30,000 sex crimes & 4000 violent killings.” America’s Southern.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

....Border is eventually going to be militarized and defended or the United States, as we have known it, is going to cease to exist...And Americans will not go gentle into that good night. Patrick Buchanan. The great people of our Country demand proper Border Security NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

The column also warned that America was getting less white and therefore more Democratic.

“The more multiracial, multiethnic, multicultural, multilingual America becomes — the less it looks like Ronald Reagan’s America — the more dependably Democratic it will become,” Buchanan wrote.

He said “the Democratic Party is hostile to white men,” and added:

The only way to greater ‘diversity,’ the golden calf of the Democratic Party, is to increase the number of women, African-Americans, Asians and Hispanics, and thereby reduce the number of white men.”

Buchanan, who ran for president three times, has a long history of making racist comments ― and Trump once called him out for it.

“Look, he’s a Hitler lover,” Trump said on “Meet the Press” in 1999. “I guess he’s an anti-Semite. He doesn’t like the blacks. He doesn’t like the gays. It’s just incredible that anybody could embrace this guy.”

Two decades later, the two are now embracing each other.

Trump’s comments caused Buchanan’s name to trend on Twitter, largely in condemnation:

Hey @realDonaldTrump: Unless you retract your tweet promoting this racist Pat Buchanan article, very difficult now for any Democrat to support your wall. Ever.



Aligning with the Steve King part of the GOP base is toxic to Dems & the overwhelming majority of the American people. https://t.co/aHT9xQWa2q — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 14, 2019

Quoting Pat Buchanan now? Really?



What’s next, David Duke? https://t.co/R2TCHNX5Iu — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 14, 2019

What I want from the president in the year two thousand and nineteen is extremely damp tweets quoting Pat Buchanan’s white supremacist screed that paraphrases a Dylan Thomas poem, please give me as much of this as possible. — Dave Levitan (@davelevitan) January 14, 2019