06/07/2018 06:29 am ET

Trump Records Patriotic Song Album To Prove He Knows The Words On 'Conan'

What a rousing rendition of "My Country Is A Tree."
By Ron Dicker

After President Donald Trump appeared not to know the words to “God Bless America” in a singalong this week at the White House, late-night comedian Conan O’Brien announced Wednesday that the administration had released an album of Trump singing other patriotic favorites.

The spoof collection offered proof that the president has mastered the lyrics to this land’s cherished music, like “My country is a tree, sweet land of Mr. T.”

Watch the president wail away above in a comic bit you may want to salute.

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
