Donald Trump Just Called Himself 'A Very Stable Genius'

President Donald Trump hit back at critics who have questioned his mental stability by branding himself a “very stable genius” on Saturday morning.
In a series of tweets, Trump said that throughout his life his “two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”
Trump also bragged about going from “VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star... to President of the United States (on my first try).”
Check out the tweets below:
Trump also labelled allegations that his campaign team colluded with Russia during the 2016 election as “a total hoax on the American public.”
With the comment on his stability, Trump appeared to be referencing reporters’ recent questioning of his “mental fitness” during a White House press briefing.
He is set to undergo a medical examination with Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician, next Friday, although it will likely focus more on his physical health.
Democratic lawmakers have also previously called for Trump to undergo a psychological evaluation.