Donald Trump Just Called Himself 'A Very Stable Genius'

President Donald Trump hit back at critics who have questioned his mental stability by branding himself a “very stable genius” on Saturday morning.

In a series of tweets, Trump said that throughout his life his “two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

Trump also bragged about going from “VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star... to President of the United States (on my first try).”

Check out the tweets below:

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Trump also labelled allegations that his campaign team colluded with Russia during the 2016 election as “a total hoax on the American public.”

With the comment on his stability, Trump appeared to be referencing reporters’ recent questioning of his “mental fitness” during a White House press briefing.

He is set to undergo a medical examination with Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician, next Friday, although it will likely focus more on his physical health.