The Republican National Committee attempted to cash in on National Puppy Day on Friday by hawking a “Make America Great Again” pet leash on Twitter:

The RNC linked to a page on President Donald Trump’s official website, from which visitors could buy the machine washable animal accessory for $16.

“Your faithful companion will thank you when you take him or her for a walk with our MAGA Pet leash,” the product listing stated. “Whether it’s a walk in the park or just around the block, you’ll make your walk great again with this functional and fashionable leash.”

But many animal lovers were not enamored with the Trump-themed leash, and posted a variation of the same joke to Twitter to explain why:

You've abused enough of us, our standing, our prestige, our environment, way too many women; please don't also abuse the animals. — Austin Tyler Rogers (@austintylerro) March 24, 2018

My dogs are too smart to be a member of GOP The dogs believe in Science, Climate Change, Female Reproductions Rights and don’t like Trump because he never had a 🐶 🐕 dog They are Democrats. They know about Russia and Trump’s Treason — Gloria Kennedy Fleck (@mssenator) March 24, 2018

NEVER. NEVER will my pup EVER be subjected to any abuse like that. NEVER — Charlie (@Iwasneverhere3) March 23, 2018

My dog said no way — Page (@page0475) March 23, 2018

My dog is smarter than most Republicans in Congress. — Alternative Fax (@daveblend) March 24, 2018