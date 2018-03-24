The Republican National Committee attempted to cash in on National Puppy Day on Friday by hawking a “Make America Great Again” pet leash on Twitter:
The RNC linked to a page on President Donald Trump’s official website, from which visitors could buy the machine washable animal accessory for $16.
“Your faithful companion will thank you when you take him or her for a walk with our MAGA Pet leash,” the product listing stated. “Whether it’s a walk in the park or just around the block, you’ll make your walk great again with this functional and fashionable leash.”
But many animal lovers were not enamored with the Trump-themed leash, and posted a variation of the same joke to Twitter to explain why: