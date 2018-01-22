COMEDY
The White House Says This Photo Shows Trump Working. People Aren’t Buying It.

Oval Office snapshot gets a meme-worthy makeover.

President Donald Trump wanted to show the nation that he was hard at work this weekend after the government shut down over failed budget negotiations.

It didn’t go over very well. 

The White House released a photograph that showed Trump sitting at an empty desk, holding the phone at an awkward angle. On Sunday, the image went viral in all the wrong ways:

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

 

 

 

