The White House Says This Photo Shows Trump Working. People Aren’t Buying It.

President Donald Trump wanted to show the nation that he was hard at work this weekend after the government shut down over failed budget negotiations.
It didn’t go over very well.
The White House released a photograph that showed Trump sitting at an empty desk, holding the phone at an awkward angle. On Sunday, the image went viral in all the wrong ways:
Hey, all you People Who Know Desks: Does this look like the desk of somebody who works? #desktwitter #iknowyouareoutthere https://t.co/hrKMeN1ZAo— honor sachs (@drhonor) January 21, 2018
Hello, yes this is the President. I am Presidenting very much at the best amount. Maga very much to you too #TrumpShutdown pic.twitter.com/eiv1Whmneu— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 21, 2018
Hi Melania, do you know where my hat is? pic.twitter.com/2yzYQIwIdz— Bozwonk (@lolwarlol) January 21, 2018
This the photo you’d take if you’re visiting the WH and they let you sit at the desk. https://t.co/5PymyxDfRB— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 21, 2018
STAFF: Mr. President, we need the optics of you working hard during the shutdown.— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 21, 2018
TRUMP: Fine, I’ll pose with the phone at my ear.
STAFF: Um, sir, maybe it would be better if it looked like you had been reading—
TRUMP: Just take the f**king picture in the next three seconds. https://t.co/Wp3rfOng5T
Honestly this looks like someone’s first time using a phone and a chair https://t.co/fynnz3elUC— Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) January 21, 2018
BIDEN: hello Mr. President— Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) January 21, 2018
TRUMP: who is this
BIDEN: it’s uh Prime Minister Updog of Bofa
TRUMP: oh of course. How are you? I love Bofa. Great people. Love me some Bofa
BIDEN: *covers phone* Barry I can’t it’s too easy
OBAMA: FINISH HIM pic.twitter.com/oZmxNWqNFO
Trump may LOOK like he isn't at all involved in the negotiations to end the #TrumpShutdown but his staff brought him his "President Phone" this morning and he's been making phone calls ALL DAY. Taking care of business as we careen into #shutdown day three. #ShutdownTrump pic.twitter.com/hSBNezuidH— Nick Walden Poublon (@NWPinPDX) January 22, 2018
This one has Forbes rolled up, ShutDown on his hat, Viagra on the table along with some cocaine lined out & straw in his hand, Trump on Banana phone, Russian desk flag, McD's,lots of KFC, 8 pack diet coke, golf clubs and Stormy under the desk.— 🦅🌎C. Peternell🌎🦅 (@CPeternell) January 21, 2018
So what's next? Lol. pic.twitter.com/XudxDl5h7A
Obama working in the Oval Office. Trump “working” in the Oval Office. Can you spot the difference? pic.twitter.com/16ehEt7SeC— Kurt Busiek Resists (@KurtBusiek) January 21, 2018
Trump ‘working’ = me ‘doing math and eating salads’ pic.twitter.com/KDpFELhwVb— Emily Andras (@emtothea) January 21, 2018
POTUS hard at work pic.twitter.com/sTk1jJ5zRK— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) January 21, 2018
An emerging trend is that Trump and his staff have no idea how to stage photos to make it seem like he’s actually working. pic.twitter.com/kFHKvWdKLf— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 21, 2018
So Trump shows the world he's "working" during the shutdown by sitting behind an empty desk and picking up a phone. He's like a little kid who thinks he's "driving" by sitting behind the steering wheel of a parked car and shouting "VROOM! VROOM!" https://t.co/UEeUbakte3— Victor Laszlo (@Impolitics) January 22, 2018
Einstein’s desk.— Jonny Geller (@JonnyGeller) January 21, 2018
Trump’s desk.
You decide. pic.twitter.com/OYqOGrSQQL