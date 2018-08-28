President Donald Trump had an all-too-relatable moment on Monday when he battled the phone on his desk.

“I believe the president is on the phone,” he said, referring to Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

But Peña Nieto wasn’t.

“Enrique?” Trump called out to his speakerphone as live TV cameras captured the awkward encounter. He then asked for help, pushed some buttons and waited.

“Hello?” Trump asked again, to no avail.

After an aide stepped in, the call was connected and the conversation began. But for some viewers at home, it was that inauspicious start that got their attention, and soon enough, it took over social media. Filmmaker Arlen Parsa ‏gave the moment a “Veep” touch:

so just as an experiment I put the president's ~supremely~ awkward oval office moment to the @VeepHBO closing credits theme song just now. uhh it works v well. pic.twitter.com/uWO5d7EVTF — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) August 27, 2018

The tweet quickly went viral and even won praise from “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus:

This experiment is a success. https://t.co/IK1H6jLUTs — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 27, 2018

But Parsa wasn’t done yet. He also gave Trump’s call the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” treatment:

UM YOU GUYS it works with the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song too, this is amazing pic.twitter.com/0P0Kkobcam — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) August 27, 2018

Others joined in with comments, images and mashups of their own:

BREAKING: President Trump’s phone call with the head of Dunder Mifflin. pic.twitter.com/s8yvY5T1ef — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) August 27, 2018

Trump on speaker phone with Pee Wee #byedonnie pic.twitter.com/1vOL2H4WVj — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) August 27, 2018

Ha! Nice to see that the @WhiteHouse's teleconferencing capabilities are no better than what the rest of us have to deal with every day. https://t.co/cXpkCrkB4f — Lucky Vidmar (@LuckyVidmar) August 27, 2018

Welcome to the cold open for this week's SNL. — Matt Rosoff (@MattRosoff) August 27, 2018