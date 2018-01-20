WEIRD NEWS
01/20/2018 04:06 am ET

Donald Trump's 'Screaming' Face On A Newspaper Stack Gets The Funniest Reworking

Let the "Photoshop Battle" commence.

By Lee Moran

Read all about it!

A photo-editing battle has erupted over this somewhat unsettling snap of President Donald Trump’s face on a stack of German newspapers:

PsBattle: Trump screaming in a stack of newspapers from photoshopbattles

The viral image was actually part of an advertising campaign for the Der Tagesspiegel newspaper back in 2016, reports AdWeek.

Reddit user suri09 shared it to the site’s so-called “PhotoshopBattles” thread on Friday, and it’s now gaining traction all over again.

Needless to say, Redditors have reworked the image in various hilarious ways. Some of the funniest are below:

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
The Wall
View post on imgur.com
A Hole
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Trumpline Miami 2: Wrong President
View post on imgur.com

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Photoshop Battle
Donald Trump's 'Screaming' Face On A Newspaper Stack Gets The Funniest Reworking

CONVERSATIONS