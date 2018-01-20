Read all about it!

A photo-editing battle has erupted over this somewhat unsettling snap of President Donald Trump’s face on a stack of German newspapers:

The viral image was actually part of an advertising campaign for the Der Tagesspiegel newspaper back in 2016, reports AdWeek.

Reddit user suri09 shared it to the site’s so-called “PhotoshopBattles” thread on Friday, and it’s now gaining traction all over again.