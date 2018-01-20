Read all about it!
A photo-editing battle has erupted over this somewhat unsettling snap of President Donald Trump’s face on a stack of German newspapers:
The viral image was actually part of an advertising campaign for the Der Tagesspiegel newspaper back in 2016, reports AdWeek.
Reddit user suri09 shared it to the site’s so-called “PhotoshopBattles” thread on Friday, and it’s now gaining traction all over again.
Needless to say, Redditors have reworked the image in various hilarious ways. Some of the funniest are below: