Twitter Users 'Pity The Fool' After Trump Gives Himself A Weird New Nickname

President Donald Trump on Sunday thanked himself for falling oil prices, but what stood out to many wasn’t the moment of self-congratulations.
It was a new nickname Trump gave to himself: “President T.”
So great that oil prices are falling (thank you President T). Add that, which is like a big Tax Cut, to our other good Economic news. Inflation down (are you listening Fed)!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2018
Twitter users were quick to chime in with some corrections, thoughts on what the “T” could stand for beyond Trump, and the obligatory Mr. T jokes:
-Gas prices are 35 cents/gal higher than Nov. ‘16— Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) November 25, 2018
-Dropping oil prices and down- for-the-year stock market have economists warning of recession
-if you are going to call yourself President T, you have to wear chains and a mohawk https://t.co/PDhOA1JMXk
This is the only "President T" pic.twitter.com/XErfxt00ef— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) November 25, 2018
I pity the fool who voted for President T.— Schooley (@Rschooley) November 25, 2018
Mr. T > President T— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 25, 2018
President T. pic.twitter.com/hlAtg611Vi— legidud7 (@legidud7) November 25, 2018
There’s about an 80% chance he called himself “President T” because he forgot how to spell the rest of his own name. https://t.co/TDO4ketZMf— Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) November 25, 2018
“Sir, if you change your name to President T, you can simply claim Mueller’s findings aren’t about you” pic.twitter.com/6UBwUX4n2L— Jason (@my_good_karma) November 25, 2018
Trump giving himself the friendly nickname “President T” makes me deeply uncomfortable. Like he’s trying to cast himself in the role of the good dad all of the neighborhood kids love in a 1950’s TV show. https://t.co/ioprYxY2Wq— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 25, 2018
"President T"— 🌊Sheryl Lynne ReSister #ProtectMuellerNOW (@shossy2) November 25, 2018
He's kidding, right?
"T" for:
Tiny hands? Thoughtless? Toupee?
Traitor? Tax Evader? Twatwaffle?
Treason? Trainwreck? Terrible?
Threatening? Tacky? Toddler? https://t.co/u0aArcPwbq
I pity the fool who doesn’t know who the real President T is! pic.twitter.com/bGnXBhiVIE— Evan Shumeyko (@evanshumeyko) November 25, 2018
One way or another, Mueller's going to drop a bomb on you tomorrow. Sleep tight, "President T."— Eric Jones (@CartoonJones) November 26, 2018
(The 'T' is for "treason," folks.)
I have no pity for this fool. pic.twitter.com/SLQciqcipZ— Steve, Pot Farm Guru (@PotFarmInfo) November 26, 2018
So, what do we all think the T stands for...?— Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) November 25, 2018
- Traitor
- Treason
- Twitler
- Toupee
- Tiny Hands https://t.co/rlD0dGuSCE
Toad pic.twitter.com/TCkzIQenrV— JC (@Jenncey) November 25, 2018
T-paper pic.twitter.com/5SAnIAaspf— Mia (@mia_francesca9) November 25, 2018
President T? More like President Tee, because all he does is golf.— Adam Best (@adamcbest) November 25, 2018
President T— Bryce Tache 🇺🇸 (@brycetache) November 25, 2018
Tedious tantrums
Tired taunts
Tawdry trysts
Terrible temper
Thoughtless in tragedy
Totalitarian
Toxic troll
Treasonous traitor
Travesty
Tyrant pic.twitter.com/WCPsu574M6
First Ladies agree: There’s only one #presidentT. pic.twitter.com/myG0f9Dsw0— Jeff Elder (@JeffElder) November 25, 2018