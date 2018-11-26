MEDIA
11/26/2018 01:33 am ET

Twitter Users 'Pity The Fool' After Trump Gives Himself A Weird New Nickname

The president's attempt to thank himself goes awry on Twitter.
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump on Sunday thanked himself for falling oil prices, but what stood out to many wasn’t the moment of self-congratulations. 

It was a new nickname Trump gave to himself: “President T.” 

Twitter users were quick to chime in with some corrections, thoughts on what the “T” could stand for beyond Trump, and the obligatory Mr. T jokes: 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
