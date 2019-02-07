Donald Trump attempted to paint himself as a victim of “presidential harassment” with his tweets on Thursday morning ― but fellow tweeters weren’t having it, and amusingly turned his own moan against him.
Trump described the imminent incoming House investigations into his administration as “Unlimited Presidential Harassment.”
So now Congressman Adam Schiff announces, after having found zero Russian Collusion, that he is going to be looking at every aspect of my life, both financial and personal, even though there is no reason to be doing so. Never happened before! Unlimited Presidential Harassment....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019
....The Dems and their committees are going “nuts.” The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government. I hear other committee heads will do the same thing. Even stealing people who work at White House! A continuation of Witch Hunt!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019
He later repeated the claim ― but in all caps.
PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! It should never be allowed to happen again!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019
Tweeters, however, used Trump’s words against him by noting the president’s own history of harassment ― including toward his predecessor, Barack Obama.
Says the birther. https://t.co/uI7LmYjMnp— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) February 7, 2019
President Snowflake has spoken! https://t.co/Y8qZRcTIrJ— Bob Levine (@idguy) February 7, 2019
the taxman cometh https://t.co/thp2th6ueR— Beautiful Garbage (@MagsVisaggs) February 7, 2019
Amen. The President should definitely not be harassing people. https://t.co/8o7lx5pMgr— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 7, 2019
It's called being a publicly accountable figure, numbnuts. This is what you signed up for when you Forrest Gumped your way through the oath of office https://t.co/rsAbVsWoL6— Andrew Todd (@mistertodd) February 7, 2019
Presidential harassment is what you do every day to anyone who disagrees with you https://t.co/sBkGeCsJul— Nicole Sandler (@nicolesandler) February 7, 2019
Nothing to see here, just a wannabe despot—who attacks the press, scapegoats minority groups, violates ethics rules, hires cronies and family members to top posts, tries to undermine rule of law, and "loves" foreign dictators—saying Congressional oversight should be outlawed. https://t.co/D3rjXneIml— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) February 7, 2019
MYTH: The strongest, boldest, most testosterone-drenched alpha male silver-back gorilla he-man ever to serve as President.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 7, 2019
REALITY: Whiny bitch. https://t.co/2Bl6LV6IrU
The President says that oversight by a coequal branch of government is "harassment" that "should never be allowed to happen again." What would you say if you saw it in another country? https://t.co/U5x5M3zr86— Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) February 7, 2019
Yes, you should stop doing that. https://t.co/4MkbGUeiy8— Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) February 7, 2019
Hey, Trump's finally come up with a nickname for himself! https://t.co/QVZy03a0S8— Gladstone (@WGladstone) February 7, 2019
It's not called "HARASSMENT" it's called Congressional Oversight as mandated by Article 1 of the US Constitution - but we all know you have no idea what the US Constitution says. Perhaps you are better versed in the Russian constitution https://t.co/1PLZfiKV3E— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 7, 2019
PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! also known as Article I of the Constitution. https://t.co/beCPBiCSDS— Morten Øverbye (@morten) February 7, 2019
ya but when you’re a star they let you do it. you can do anything. https://t.co/ATbgNHTbBA— PROPAGANDHI (@propagandhi) February 7, 2019
"Harassment" = House investigations, under their constitutional mandate https://t.co/8qMHwtTq6q— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 7, 2019
That's what we've all been saying from the start https://t.co/giUybQ7LRs— Jessica Abrahams (@jiabrahams) February 7, 2019
Methinks thou doth protest too much...#PresidentialGuilt https://t.co/M4VqC02a8n— Christopher Suprun (@TheChrisSuprun) February 7, 2019
Is he tweeting about the Access Hollywood tape? https://t.co/SUt6VyEg4q— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 7, 2019
What is happening... https://t.co/eNHI4oi9OV— Ashley S. Westerman (@NPRAshley) February 7, 2019
Donald is right: "I just start kissing them. I don't even wait.... Gram em by the p***y" #PresidentialHarassment https://t.co/Ma2DnPTHNU— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) February 7, 2019
*looks directly at camera* https://t.co/8PmHRmZmWv— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 7, 2019
Bullies always like to claim they’re the real victims https://t.co/YCrFg872zC— Jacob Harris (@harrisj) February 7, 2019
Yes. And middle aged white man harrassment should also cease forthwith <sigh> https://t.co/LZRiK0nUr5— mickmoran #GenerationEuropa (@mickmoran) February 7, 2019
Says a man who led a birther movement against the sitting president with NO basis, who wanted to jail his opponent, and I suspect would have many tweets supporting President Clinton investigations if Twitter had been around then. https://t.co/m1wcioWJxT— Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) February 7, 2019
I'm sure the Khans, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Judge Curiel, Adam Schiff, Michael Cohen, Muslims, immigrants, transgender troops, NFL players, "sh*thole countries," would agree. Oh, wait.... https://t.co/QJ9q3ZINNH— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) February 7, 2019
EXECUTIVE TIME! https://t.co/vx9hYgfVju— Larry Murphy (@LarryMurphyJr) February 7, 2019
**stares in birther movement** https://t.co/fjxq5dE4ne— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) February 7, 2019
You spent years pushing a fake conspiracy about your predecessor’s birthplace in order to undermine his legitimacy. https://t.co/R9Az9aFofu— Mo Elleithee (@MoElleithee) February 7, 2019
Excuse my French, but you are such a whiny little bitch. https://t.co/PmBOs1oCRZ— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 7, 2019
This tweet would make more sense if there weren't already 5 plea deals with ex-Trump aides and even more indicted. https://t.co/sjhsaDiOyg— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 7, 2019
Agreed. Signed, the 22 women who have accused Trump of sexual harassment. https://t.co/HI4f9qfQti— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 7, 2019
