Hasn’t Donald Trump heard of Twitter’s “like” function?

In his new tell-all book, Fear: Trump in the White House, veteran journalist Bob Woodward claimed that the president prints his most-liked tweets.

“[Trump] ordered printouts of his recent tweets that had received a high number of likes, 200,000 or more. He studied them to find the common themes in the most successful,” Woodward wrote.

“He seemed to want to become more strategic, find out whether success was tied to the subject, the language or simply the surprise that the president was weighing in,” Woodward added. “The most effective tweets were often the most shocking.”

Woodward further claimed that when the social media platform upped its character limit for tweets from 140 to 280, Trump said it was “a good thing” but ”a bit of a shame because I was the Ernest Hemingway of 140 characters.”

Trump has branded Woodward’s book a “scam,” one that contains “so many lies and phony sources”:

The Woodward book is a scam. I don’t talk the way I am quoted. If I did I would not have been elected President. These quotes were made up. The author uses every trick in the book to demean and belittle. I wish the people could see the real facts - and our country is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2018